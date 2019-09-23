Flight attendant Delta touching supported deaf girl, which first flew one. PHOTO
Simple but touching and thoughtful gesture flight attendant Delta touched the net. The deaf mother of a teenage girl tweeted a note that the hostess expressed support for her daughter’s first time flying without an escort.
Back in July, 16-year-old Ashley Ober of Hagerstown, Maryland, was going to go on my first flight alone from Baltimore to Rochester. While for most, it hardly would be a problem, Ashley was nervous — she had to fly through the international airport John F. Kennedy international airport (JFK) in new York, and the girl, being deaf since birth, afraid to get lost and make something not so, says Gate Checked.
Loretta Ober, Ashley’s mommy, mentioned she wanted any way possible to facilitate her daughter’s trip, but Ashley wanted to prove that she can be independent even with a disability, and decided to cope on their own.
In an interview with WJLA ABC7 through an interpreter sign language Ashley said, “I was nervous: what if I miss my flight or I don’t know where to go during transit? JFK is such a big airport, so I didn’t know where to go.”
Ashley was able to successfully Board my Delta flight to JFK, and, to his great surprise, received a handwritten note from the stewardess, who introduced herself as Gianna.
“Good morning, Ashley. My name is Gianna and I’ll be your flight attendant for today’s flight to JFK. Above your head are two buttons. Yellow turns on the light to read, and a great gray man you can click if you want to call me or you need anything. In case of emergency emergency exit is behind you. This is our side outs. Please do not hesitate to ask if you need any help. Welcome to the Board.”
Despite the fact that the note was simple and very similar in content to what the other passengers would have heard during the traditional briefing before takeoff, Ashley said she “never felt that level of courtesy before,” and that it “inspired”. The girl called the note one of those things that should be cherished.
Meanwhile, Ashley’s mommy was patiently waiting, having received from her daughter a text confirming that she was safely aboard, and even photo notes. Mom tweeted a photo with the comment: “My deaf daughter flew alone! The flight attendant gave her this note on the plane! Delta — just amazing!”
“Deaf people can do anything, — he said to journalists. Communication is the most important. Access communication are most important. It is very important to try to make an effort so that deaf people were not afraid and feel comfortable”.
The representative of the Delta reacted to the situation: “We are very proud of the thoughtful approach of the flight attendant, which felt like a welcome guest. Our goal is to make the world more inclusive, to ensure ease of travel for all people.”
The airline also mentioned that passengers with hearing impairments or speech will soon be able to easily identify employees who are able to speak sign language on the ground and in the air: the airline will distribute the uniform badges-badges pointing to such employees.