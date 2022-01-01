Flight attendants of the Russian “Aeroflot” were obliged to keep a record of toilet paper

Russian Aeroflot flight attendants will now keep toilet paper records on flights to Turkey. Unsold rolls will be handed over.

This was announced by the Baza Telegram channel by publishing the corresponding document.

In addition, flight attendants now keep strict records of napkins and paper towels. Cabin crew members have been ordered to introduce such measures in a test mode from 3 to 10 June. This practice can be implemented on a permanent basis.

“Flight attendants should look after the material on board and replenish it only as it is used up. Additional rolls should never be left in accessible places so that passengers do not accidentally reach them. After landing, all unused materials must be counted, sealed and handed over, ”the message says.