Flight attendants the entire flight would not let passenger in the toilet: she had to walk by myself
Passenger airlines Air Canada complained to the flight attendants who were not allowed to use the restroom because of what the woman had to go to the toilet by themselves.
26-year-old Irish tourist was travelling from Bogota (Colombia) in Dublin with a stopover in Toronto. Her flight from Colombia to Canada was delayed for two hours after passengers have boarded, writes Tape.ru with reference to The Sun.
According to the girl, she several times approached the stewards with a request to put it in the toilet, but they refused her.
“Two hours four times I approached the flight attendants and asked them if I could use the bathroom. I told them it’s an emergency and I can’t stand it, but I forbade to use the toilet,” recalled Irish.
In the end, the girl could not resist, and the rest of the flight she had to sit on a wet seat. According to The Sun, in such a terrible position she held for 7 hours.
“I was completely humiliated and very upset, but the flight attendants ignored me the rest of the flight. When I left the ship, I tried to find at least one flight attendant, but they cowardly hid in the back of the plane”, — said the tourist.
Once home, Barnett complained to the airline after the carrier gave her a voucher for $ 500 on the next Air Canada flight.
