Flight from Chicago delayed several times because of the antics of drunken passengers
The aircraft company Spirit Airlines was forced 2 times to postpone take-off because of drunken passengers on Board. The first time a passenger threw up on another passenger, and the second time two drunken passengers closed up in the bathroom when the plane moved on the runway. About it writes Daily Mail.
Flight from Chicago (Illinois) to Baltimore (MD) seriously delayed because of the unpleasant scenes on Board.
The passenger, Cassidy Smith took the phone as the drunk man threw up on the head of another passenger and as a flight attendant helped the victim to put himself in order.
Smith wrote on Twitter that the man was drunk and, in the end, it blew up. All the other passengers left the Board so the flight attendants were able to spend it cleaning.
The girl that threw up a drunken passenger, washed my hair in the sink in the bathroom on the plane, this helped her a stewardess.
Drunken passenger tried to get back inside the plane, but not let him go.
But on this adventure of Spirit Airlines passengers did not end when the plane was heading to the runway, the other two drunken passenger locked himself in the bathroom.
The aircraft was forced to return to the gate, two drunken passengers brought from the plane.
In an apologetic Declaration the captain of the flight to the joke is asking passengers, “are you sure they are not from Vegas?”
“This only happens on flights to Vegas and Chicago this is not happening,” he laughs.
One of the passengers made their own announcement with a warning: “If someone else is drunk, please step out of the plane right now. I am very serious.”
In Spirit Airlines has not yet commented on the situation.