Flight ‘hare’ on the chassis of the aircraft: what are the chances to fly and survive
Last week, out of the plane Kenya Airways flying from Nairobi to London Heathrow airport, fell the body of a stowaway. Dead body fell in a garden in South London, where nearly killed the owner of the house. It turns out that such attempts to travel “hare” is not so unique. What are the chances of “hares”-daring to fly live?
The adventurers who dare to illegal flights in the technical Department of the aircraft — a single category of riders and is quite small. Much more “rabbits” trying to get on Board with a false or counterfeit documents.
Often hiding?
Infrequently, but happens.
According to the British civil aviation authority, between January 2004 and March 2015 in British airports found six stowaways who were trying to travel in the compartments for gear.
According to the Federal aviation administration of the United States, from 1947 to 2012, worldwide have registered 85 such cases in total patients was 96.
How many of them die?
In the UK only recorded a few such deaths.
In 2001, the body of 21-year-old Mohammed Ayaz from Pakistan found in the Parking lot of the store in the London borough of Richmond, close to Heathrow airport. Four years earlier at the same store found the body of another “rabbit” that fell out of the plane.
In 2007, the corpse of a young man found in landing gear compartment of a British Airways airliner in Los Angeles.
In August 2012 the body of stowaway found in landing gear compartment of the plane landed at Heathrow from Cape town. In September of the same year in West London found the body of 26-year-old Jose Matadi from Mozambique who died from numerous injuries — he fell out of a plane flying from Angola.
In June 2015, the corpse of a man found on the roof of an office building in Richmond. Another man found at Heathrow alive, but in critical condition. It is believed that they flew the passengers from Johannesburg.
As a rule, those who survived these flights, quite young people and they fly relatively short flights.
In June 2010, chassis liner, flown to Heathrow from Vienna, found 20-year-old citizen of Romania. Due to bad weather the ship in flight, did not rise above 7600 meters.
According to the American Federal office of civil aviation, 23 people — about one in four — had survived the flight in the landing gear compartment.
Other known cases:
1969 — ARMA Socarras Ramirez, 22 years, managed to survive a flight from Havana to Madrid, escaped with frostbite.
1996 — Pardeep Saini, 23 years, survived a 10 hour flight from Delhi to London. His brother Vijay fell out of the plane on approach to Heathrow.
2000 — Fidel Maru survived the journey from Tahiti to Los Angeles to “Boeing 747”.
2002 Victor Alvarez Molina, 22, survived a four-hour flight from Cuba to Montreal on a DC-10.
2014 — Agha Abdi, 15, survived in “Boeing-767” during a flight from California to Hawaii.
What happens during the flight?
Fly in the landing gear compartment is associated with significant risks through extreme conditions, which are the “rabbits” during the flight.
Landing gear, which at the time of the flight hiding in the body of the aircraft, can easily crush a person.
In flight the stowaway in danger of frostbite, hearing loss and acidosis — disturbance of acid balance in the body, resulting in coma and death.
During the flight the temperature in the compartment goes down to -63 degrees Celsius, causing hypothermia.
At altitudes over 5500 meters comes hypoxia is an acute lack of oxygen, causing weakness, tremor, problems with vision and delirium.
After reaching a height of 6700 metres, the rider will find it difficult to save to stay conscious due to the fall in the level of oxygen in the blood.
On a typical haul flight altitudes of more than 10 kilometers of human lungs cannot function independently — it is necessary to forcibly pump air into them.
Moreover, on the approach to the destination airport, the hatches of the landing gear compartment open, and they can easily fall — from a height of several hundred meters.
As the “hares” sneak on Board?
In some countries “clean zone” of the airport not controlled very strictly, that enables purposeful “hares” yet to get on Board.
For example, in 2012, on the flight Cape town — London crew already in flight reported that at the airport in Cape town saw the man who climbed the fence and disappeared into the chassis.
Who are these people?
Most men who are trying to migrate to Europe or North America.
Some of them are fleeing from persecution at home or running away from the conflict zones. Others expect to find jobs with decent wages and to organize their lives.