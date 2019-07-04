Flight ready: the new ISS crew will go to Kazakhstan
The crews of long-duration expedition on the ISS today will leave Star city and go to Kazakhstan. Start of their mission scheduled for July 20 from the Baikonur cosmodrome. About the participants of the upcoming flight – the correspondent channel “WORLD 24” Hope Serezhkin.
Alexander Skvortsov, Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan has been talking the same language – from the time of preparation for the last mission. Then the international Troika was a backup team Oleg Kononenko. In the new long-term expedition to the ISS the crew main.
“We have a long flight. And I’m honored that I get to work in an experienced team. Sometimes I think we understand each other without words,” said flight engineer TPK “Soyuz MS-13,” Andrew Morgan.
Commander Alexander Skvortsov is the most experienced in the crew. For the Russians this is the third space mission in a career. Just in orbit, he spent almost a year of 350 days. Twice went into space. Since the first flight, he has kept good omen: an indicator of weightlessness takes on Board personal mascot – a duck named Quack.
“Every flight it keeps its shape, but each flight on this new decoration. Easy upgrades make him. This time the decoration of the Quake will be specially made emblem for our crew,” said the commander of TPK “Soyuz MS-13”.
Its sign is, and the European space Agency astronaut, Italian Luke Parmitano.
“It is important to pass a comprehensive exam and learn about the available equipment. This gives confidence and a sense of security. I really like to work in the Russian segment,” – said the flight engineer.
Starlings, Parmitano and Morgan will be in orbit for more than 200 days. Astronauts will test the system for forest monitoring and more accurate forecast of natural disasters. Only 47 of the planned scientific research. A third of them about the effects of space on human health.
But the robot Fyodor cosmic radiation is not terrible. The diving bell and the food on Board is also not required. During his first mission to ISS Android will conduct several experiments, including in outer space.
“We first will evaluate more precisely the team will be to evaluate, as we will see, is the possibility of functioning of the first serious robot system, the robot Fedor in terms of the ISS. To assess whether the right was all design calculations”, – said the head of the cosmonaut training center, honored test pilot of Russia Pavel Vlasov.
On the ISS to control Fedor will be people. But on Earth he is able to carry items, operate a saw, a soldering iron and even shoot in Macedonian. In 2021 it is planned again to send into space on a new ship “Federation”.