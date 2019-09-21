Flight United Airlines in terrible agony killed a dog, the owners heartbroken
45-year-old John Paul Ciancimino, a father of two from Florida, said that his pet dog Rock died under terrible circumstances during transportation in Luggage compartment of the plane United Airlines. Two little children of John, killed with grief. The man asked for help to lawyers, writes The Sun.
Two children, John Paul 9-year-old John and 5-year-old Alice feel devastated because of the painful death of a beloved dog named Rock. That day the family went to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The tragedy occurred during a stop in Newark, new Jersey. John Paul reported on the “emergency” before he learned how he lost his dog. The man reported that the gruesome details of how it all happened actually came to light later.
“It was literally fried”, — shared his impressions heartbroken John Paul.
“The dog completely blind by the time when he was found,” he added.
The head of the family told Sun Online that “the Rock was a member of the family”, children, even two years later, after losing the Rock feel.
“He was a special dog, one in a million. This is a very loving and affectionate dog,” says the man.
In addition to the caused moral damage John Paul claims that he spent no less than 68 thousands of U.S. dollars (54 thousand pounds) for training dogs, but has not received United Airlines no compensation.
“It’s not about the money, and that they do not recognize what I did actually”, — annoyed John Paul.
The company commented on the Sun Online that “sorry” about the death of Rock. It also said that “ensuring the safety and comfort of all Pets that travel“.
United Airlines claim that the dog died after “escaped from its cage during flight and hurt yourself.” But, in the opinion of the family, the pet was left in a hot carry for dogs during a stopover between two flights and literally fried from a hot August sun. In the veterinary report said the dog died from heat stroke, in which he gradually refused all organs.
Lawyer John Paul Evan Oshan called United Airlines to responsibility, because “nothing living should not die as died Rock.”
In addition, Evan Oshan represents the interests of several of the pet owners who suffered the same painful death the fault of the carrier.
According to the U.S. Department of transportation, in 2017 on the United Airlines flight died 18 Pets at a time as flights to other major us airlines — American, Delta and Alaska for 2017 killed 6 dogs (two on codeshare flights).
