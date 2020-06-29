Flights after quarantine: the aircraft will not be allowed many who have no COVID-19
Flights now take place in conditions of tough measures to limit the spread of coronavirus. One of the conditions for thermal screening, but Aviaexport warn that the test temperature may lead to failure in flight for passengers, not patients COVID-19, writes the Express.
The company Caircraft working in global health and medical stability, saying that without a real test it will be impossible to distinguish between the actual carriers of the coronavirus and any person with fever for very different reasons. For example, women with hormonal “tides”, people with certain forms of arthritis or even those who take certain types of medications can have an increased temperature in the absence of coronavirus.
In Caircraft argue that one of the key problems associated with thermal screening as an effective method of screening passengers at the airport is the efficiency and reliability of the test for mass screening.
“Ideally, this requires that each subject has stopped and the sensor was physically focused on the target test zone (i.e. the forehead), said Caircraft. — Attempt to obtain accurate temperature readings from moving passengers and multiple passengers simultaneously is almost certain to lead to incorrect reading of data and skip some infected passengers.”
The Correspondent Of The Express.co.uk spoke with Dr. Jonathan Sackier, senior physician and member of the Advisory Board Caircraft to learn more.
“The use of thermal screening to identify infections COVID-19 has great medical value or values, said Sackler. This is similar to a screening of stones in search of gold, and about as reliable — some of the stones containing the gold are screened; not all the stones left after sifting, to contain gold.”
He continued: “If it should be used as the first step in the testing process, after the people who were filtered on the screen and will be tested specifically on the coronavirus. Even better if the airports could perform rapid PCR testing for each departing passenger, which provides nearly 100-percent accuracy of detection of the infection and eliminates the need for the inspection of arriving passengers and/or quarantine on the “other side””.
The second problem, according to Caircraft, lies in the fact that, since the heat shielding identificeret overall elevated temperature, the screen will probably be to “capture” passengers with fever unrelated to coronavirus infection. For example, a woman in menopause, suffering from “tides”, or the child with fever due to teething may not pass the screening, despite the fact that they are not infected with coronavirus.
Other “non-infectious” causes of elevated temperature include certain autoimmune and inflammatory (rheumatic) disorders, and certain types of cancer, side effects of certain drugs and “stressful environmental factors” such as stress caused by fear of flying.
Problems can arise when these passengers will not be allowed to fly, despite the fact that they have no coronavirus that disrupt not only their own travel plans, but the plans of the people with whom they fly.
Unfortunately, it is unclear what passengers could do in such a situation, as many airlines and airport administration said that anyone who does not pass the thermal screening will not be allowed to fly.
Possible option could be a specific form of insurance, cancellation travel, taking into account possible insurance claims or otherwise associated with a coronavirus.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5354
[name] => flights
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => aviaperelety
)
flights
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28455
[name] => COVID-19
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => covid-19
)
COVID-19FacebookVkontakte
bookmark