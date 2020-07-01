Flights during a pandemic: how to protect yourself from coronavirus in the airport and the plane
Experts say that flying is now safer than it was at the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus, due to the fact that many airlines have made changes to the rules. But precautions are very important to take and by the travelers, writes USA Today.
The journey is a process, which does not avoid contact with people and surfaces that people frequently touch. You will be spending time in queues at security checks in airports, sitting next to other on the plane.
To the extent that in some States the number of cases COVID-19 growing, people are wondering: is it safe to fly?
Doctor Joseph Habaza specializing in lung diseases and intensive care at the Cleveland clinic who treats patients with the coronavirus, said that flying is more risky than other ways of moving due to the configuration of the aircraft.
“Being in the cabin, you don’t know who’s next to you, he said. — You are relatively close to the people you don’t know.”
You may have to sit next to other people (closer than 6-foot recommendation for social distancing), sometimes for hours.
However, according to the expert, is flying safer than it was before the pandemic, because of the changes that made the airline.
“It’s as secure as they can do it,” said Khabaza.
If you still intend to go sailing, here are some ways to reduce the risks:
Avoid baskets on conveyors safety checks
In order to avoid cross-contamination, the transportation security Administration (TSA) advises passengers to leave personal items such as mobile phones, keys, lip balm and swipe the bags hand Luggage, not in the General basket.
TSA has implemented procedures aimed at increasing social distancing and reducing direct contact between travelers and the agents: for example, passengers self-scan their boarding passes.
Wear protective facial mask
Bring a protective face mask and wear it in the airport and on the plane. All major US airlines require that passengers were wearing masks. Some airlines, including United, American and Delta, said they would not allow on passengers who refuse to wear masks.
“Customers who choose not to abide by this or any other requirement of security, risk losing future privileges of a flight with Delta, said CEO ed Bastian in a message to employees. — While, fortunately, there were only a few cases, but we have already banned some passengers in the future travel with Delta for refusing to wear masks on Board”.
Yes, you can take your mask off when you eat or drink. But be sure to wear it immediately after. And do not remove, barely getting off the ramp.
Forgot your mask? Many airports and airlines give them out to travelers, in addition, masks sold in stores, airports and some vending machines. Spirit Airlines will sell you a mask for $3, and proceeds will go to the red cross. The CEO of the company says masks buy rare, because people generally bring their own.
Take disinfectant hand wipes
Bring your own disinfectant for the hands and use it regularly. The TSA has relaxed the requirements for transportation of fluids, making an exception for disinfectants for the hands, and allows travelers to bring the container with the same tool capacity up to 12 ounces (350 ml) instead of the normal limit of 3.4 ounces (100 ml) in your hand Luggage. Also, take antibacterial wipes and wipe your seat, tray table, armrest and other areas around you.
Travellers should consider what the surface around can potentially contain a virus, and make sure they are disinfected. If you are forced to use the toilet during the flight, wipe the door handle or other surfaces that you can touch inside the bathroom.
Take on Board your own food and drinks
Don’t want to touch the snack pack cups for drinks by the airline or go to the store or restaurant at the airport (if not an outdoor)? Bring your food from home and an empty water bottle to fill it as soon as you pass the security check.
Another reason for food packaging: several airlines have reduced — or even stopped — the in-flight service, in order to limit the interaction between passengers and flight attendants.
Use contactless registration options
With your smartphone in advance check in in the mobile app to your company and keep your boarding pass right on your phone. You can also register on the airline website and print your boarding pass. In any case, you can avoid waiting in line to take advantage of check-in desks at the airport.
If you have bags that need to register as Luggage, consider using the services of a porter to avoid the queues (if the option is available at your airport), but don’t forget to tip — a few dollars for each bag.
To reduce the number of contact points when you register and walk through the security system, consider to take a package of ziplock that you can put in your ID and hold it there for as long as it does not check the airport staff or TSA.
Consider connecting flights
Paloma beamer — associate Professor of health Sciences environmental College of public health, University of Arizona, says that shorter flights rather than one long, can limit the time in the vicinity of a possibly infected person in the nearest seat. Most likely, you will not have to use the toilet on two short flights, which will reduce the time spent in the aisle of the plane.
What better place to choose?
Sit near the window. The choice of the seat by the window reduces the number of people sitting around you, and you are further from those who are talking or standing in the aisle.
Open the vent
Most airborne viruses and other germs are so easily spread on flights because of the fact that the air in airplanes is constantly circulated and filtered.
According to beamer, in most aircraft there are filters that remove 99.9% of particles from the air, at the same time introducing into the cabin air from outside. The expert said that the additional flow of the filtered air will push unfiltered air.
So keep the vents above the seat open to improve ventilation.
