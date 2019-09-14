Flint: beautiful wife does not come off of the famous football player from consoles, even the sexual dance…
Amazing vitality has demonstrated a forward for Lazio and the Italian national team Ciro Immobile, by the way, who scored in last year Dynamo Kyiv in the Europa League. 29-year-old striker, who twice became the best scorer of the Italian Serie A, preferred video game, sexy dance, beautiful women wife. Former model Jessica posted the video, which is dancing next to her husband and tries to distract from the console, but the player did not even react.
“Pay attention to his face” — written by Jessica’s Instagram.
Ciro Immobile, who started the Italian championship scored two goals and gave one assist, known for his passion for video games, and the wife often jokes on his passion. Note that the couple are raising three children.
Ciro Immobile with his wife and children
By the way, not so long ago the wife of Immobile responded harshly in social media detractors of their family. “Criticize me or chiro to email us about anything but don’t touch our children, because I’m going to cut off your man parts, which you still don’t have”, wrote Jessica in Instagram.
