Flirts with the occupants: the President of the Czech Republic made a scandalous statement about Crimea
Czech President Milos Zeman, previously known as a great friend of Putin and a critic of Ukraine, this time went even further. Zeman acknowledged the Pro-Kremlin organization of the Crimean Tatars and invited them to the celebration at the official residence of the Prague castle. Moreover, following the meeting, representatives of the “kyrym Birligi” said Zeman declared Crimea part of Russia. The Ukrainian Embassy in Prague has protested about the “flirting with the invaders of the Crimea.”
At the end of the solemn ceremony in Prague, the representative of the “kyrym Birligi” Tamil Bezaziyev called Zeman European politician to recognize the Crimea part of the Russian Federation. Czech journalists Denik N tried to clarify what exactly the wording was this statement made. Vice Chairman of the organization Rustem Nimetullayev, though he was not at the reception, but stood up for Zeman. “Don’t know, but President Zeman — a statesman of global significance. He has the right to say what he wants. We know that President Zeman maintains friendly relations with Russia, which should support every reasonable politician, “said Nimetullayev.
Embassy of Ukraine expressed its protest over the introduction pseudotruncatella organizations at the state celebrations in the Czech Republic. The Embassy of Ukraine in Prague perceives the incident as a provocation and an attempt to legitimize the Russian annexation of Crimea.
The organization “kyrym Birligi” Ukraine’s foreign Ministry calls a puppet and controlled by Russia. “Flirting with the occupants look especially cynical in a time when in occupied Crimea remains prohibited real representative body of the Crimean Tatars — the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, hundreds of Crimean Tatars are subjected to by the occupation authorities to harassment, repression, arrests, torture and physical destruction, “—said in a statement the foreign Ministry.
The organization “kyrym Birligi” — a small and little known, but constantly involved in organized Russian events in Crimea. Members of the organization actively promoting the theses of the Kremlin that Ukraine had not done enough for the Crimea.
We will remind, the President of the Czech Republic Zeman first openly urged Ukraine to receive compensation from Russia for annexed Crimea — in cash or in the form of oil supplies. Then the citizens of the Czech Republic apologized to Ukraine for the position of President.
