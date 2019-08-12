Flirty: Alla Pugacheva surprised by the new images (photos)

The famous Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, striking slender figure in mini shorts, continues to experiment with images. On the official page of the legend of Soviet music in a new Instagram photo, which she playfully posing in a youth outfit. 70-year-old Alla was dressed in a white t-shirt and bright orange sundress, complement white comfortable sneakers. In the picture, the star smiles flirtatiously at the camera.

“But life goes on. I live further”, — she wrote under the photo.

The publication responded to a star friends Pugacheva and Svetlana Loboda. “Well, what kind of woman”, — wrote the Ukrainian singer.

Agreed with her and other subscribers. “Alla, you look super!”, “Woman is the star, fairy tale, ideal”, “Dress chic like you”, “the Style and taste excellent!”, “A bit like Carlson, but it’s still perfectly”, — write in the comments under the photo.

By the way, Loboda recently met with Pugacheva. On the page of the producer Natella Krapivina also there were photos with Alla. Stars three of us sat in the restaurant. “It is clearly up to something” — suggest the fans and celebrate a fun way Pugacheva — red-black hoodie and a big bow on her head.

Many of the comments noted that Alla Borisovna looks much younger than his age. “Bow killed!”, “Beauty”, — write fans under the photo.

We will remind, Alla Pugacheva with her husband Maxim Galkin and younger children Gary and Lisa rest in Jurmala. Comedian regularly shares family photos and videos. Special affection produce videos with my daughter, which is very artistic, like her mother.

