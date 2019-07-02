Floating ice of Antarctica melted to a record low
The area of floating sea ice surrounding the Antarctic suddenly fell from a record high to a record low, according to the researchers at NASA.
Observations have shown that the amount of ice around the South pole has grown steadily from 1979 to 2014. But in the last three years the average annual extent of sea ice formations have reached their lowest level, reducing the “in there” for three and a half decades of growth, according to
Scientists can not explain this paradox. Antarctica is not yet so deeply affected by global warming, as the North pole.
Reduction of floating ice can be a natural fluctuation and long-term phenomenon linked with human activities.
In polar regions the ice level increases in winter and decreases in summer. In 2014, in Antarctica, it reached a maximum value: 12.8 million square kilometers. And in 2017, the area was reduced to an absolute minimum: 10.7 million sq. km.
The volume of the disappeared floating ice larger than the size of Mexico, the researchers note.
In 2018, the ice area has increased slightly, but was still the second lowest since 1979.
In may and June, 2019 (in the southern hemisphere it is the autumn and winter months), the amount of sea ice was the lowest in history, eclipsing 2017.
Note that the melting of surface ice does not affect sea level. But such rapid change has alarmed climatologists. They intend to continue the studies to establish their true cause.
Earlier it was reported that since the beginning of the century the melting of glaciers in the Himalayas has accelerated twice.