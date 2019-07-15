Flooded homes, torn roofs: storm Barry is moving North, threatened 11 million people. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
Storm Barry weakened to a tropical depression, but authorities are still warning of dangerous flooding. The storm leaves Louisiana and moves to Arkansas. Under the threat of threat of flooding of 11 million people.
According to the National hurricane center (NHC), on Sunday, July 14, the storm Barry weakened to a tropical depression, moving North through Louisiana at a speed of about 9 miles (14 km) per hour — slower than a moving cyclist, says CNN.
The storm system has hung over the state, pouring rain that flooded the city. Millions of locals were at risk of catastrophic floods.
Joseph Colbert, examining the damage to his mobile home in Louisiana, found that the storm ripped off the roof and broke Windows, but all survived.
“We survived,’ said the man, who had to evacuate after the damage to the house — and that’s the main thing.”
According to forecasts, in the near future Barry will be shed by 3 to 6 inches (7-15 cm) of rain in the direction from the lower part of the valley of the Mississippi river through the regions of Arkansas, West Tennessee and Northwest Mississippi. In some areas rainfall reached 15 inches (38 cm) at the time when the residual effects Barry was observed in the Ohio valley.
According to CNN meteorologist Michael guy, July 14 the threat of severe floods affected more than 11 million people from the Gulf coast in Louisiana and Mississippi to the southern tip of Illinois.
Hai said that during the day, heavy rains and tornadoes possible from Gulf coast to mid-Mississippi valley.
According to forecasts by the NHC, the center of tropical depression will move into Arkansas on July 15.
Colbert remembered how on Saturday along with his brother was working under a car canopy, when I heard a crash.
“I think its epicenter at the time was above us, he said. It became really bad.”
He remembered how they had fought the window.
“All the Windows are broken… in the kitchen, in the bathroom,” says the man.
“The sound was like a rushing train,” said Colbert, adding that ran to the trailer and found a gaping hole instead of a roof.
July 13, in the parish of St. Mary Louisiana’s water broke, three dams, said David Naquin, Director of homeland security and emergency preparedness.
Approximately 60 people in Glencoe had to be evacuated, but Naquin said flooded, he supposed, was only a few houses. Around the locality on 14 July dropped 7 inches (almost 18 cm) of rain — more than the day before. 70% of residents lost electricity.
According to Entergy Louisiana and Cleco, no light left at least 55,000 people across the state.
The Governor of Louisiana John Bel Edwards reported that the establishment of the state in three districts, including St. Mary’s will be closed on 15 July due to disruptions in the supply of electricity. All other offices of state will work normally.
There is good news: concerns about a catastrophic storm surge that could break the dam and flood New Orleans, did not materialize.
Everyone’s attention was riveted on the Mississippi river: the forecasts showed a possible storm surge of 2-3 ft (30-60 cm), which could raise the level of the river up to 19 feet (5.8 m) in New Orleans. Dam to protect from surges up to 20 feet (6 meters) tall.
But storm surge was less than expected. And despite the heavy rain, the national weather service now predicts the river will only rise to 17.1 feet (5.2 m), and another surge is expected by July 15.
“I am extremely grateful for the fact that the predicted rains and floods had not happened, — the Governor said Edwards. It was the storm, which could behave quite differently.”