Flooding near Toronto was forced to kick the visitors out of the Park (PHOTOS)

Visitors to Sandbanks Provincial Park was asked to leave the area after the water level of lake Ontario rose and flooded a third of the beaches in the territory this week.

The site, located 220 km to the East of Toronto in the municipality of Prince Edward County, famous as a popular place of recreation for residents of Ontario. Usually there are stops about 2,200 vehicles, and this time almost 200 Parking spaces were under water.

Now a few roads and beaches were completely closed due to flooding.

“For us, it is not surprising that this time of year have to close the travel in this area, especially on holidays and weekends. But certainly the high level of water does not help,” – said in the administration of the Park.

Employees Park each day was requested to redirect visitors to the exit and to install warning signs for tourists to stay away.

Flooding in Prince Edward County happened just after authorities in Toronto said that in June the lake was reached 76,03 meters above sea level, the highest level in history.

Spring and summer were particularly adversely affected in the flooding of the Northern shores of lake Ontario. High water levels were observed on the Toronto Islands, and on some beaches of Toronto. In may at the East of Toronto people have laid the area with sandbags to prevent the water to go further.

Some visitors to the Park Sandbanks didn’t understand what was happening, when the authorities started to install barriers at the entrances.

Representatives of the Park on the official website released a statement asking people to refrain from visiting, because the beaches are flooded.