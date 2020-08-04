Floods, tornados and blackouts: tropical storm Isaiah came to the land
Later on Monday evening, August 3, Isaiah made landfall in North Carolina, causing coastal flooding that will continue to move up the coast. This writes CNN.
Before you go ashore Isaiah was recognized as a hurricane 1 category, the wind speed reached 85 mph (136 kph). But he was downgraded to a tropical storm early Tuesday morning, August 4, with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (112 km / h).
But Isaiah still carries a dangerous, life-threatening conditions, as it moves up the coast, said CNN meteorologist Michael guy.
Due to strong winds and huge waves up to two feet (0.6 m) bridge in sunset beach (NC) has closed. The streets in Holden beach turned into rivers, as the water quickly rose, Jessie said Viox.
County of Brunswick (North Carolina), reported “numerous reports” about the rescue from the water, fires, collapse of structures”, — stated in the message of the organization.
“Representatives of the public safety oak island will work through the night responding to challenges”, — stated in the message.
According PowerOutage.US, about 245 000 customers are left without electricity after the storm reached the coast. According to reports of the fire Department Horry County in South Carolina, in the heart of ocean Isle beach burned down a few buildings.
Warning about the hurricane operated from the area of the river South Santee (South Carolina) to the Surf city (NC), which means that somewhere in the warning area are expected hurricane conditions.
It is expected that storm surge in some parts of the area of warning about the hurricane reaches 5 feet (152 cm).
It is expected that after Carolyn Isaiah will gradually weaken. It is projected that in Philadelphia, the wind force of the storm will reach 60 to 65 mph (96-104 km in itself), and in new York from 65 to 70 mph (104-112 km / h).
According to Ross Diekmann, meteorologist from the National weather service in new York, the storm can lead to very strong winds in new York since hurricane sandy almost eight years ago.
“The impact of wind and flooding from Isaiah will be similar to what the city saw some of the strongest storms on the coast,” he said.
Curfew and evacuation in some parts of North Carolina
On the East coast of North Carolina was placed under curfew when Isaiah approached. In other parts of the coast the citizens and tourists were evacuated. The Department of transportation of North Carolina (NDOT) evacuated more than 3,000 people from the island Ocracoke Monday, August 3.
“Most importantly, to avoid danger, if you are told to evacuate. Try to make a plan to stay with friends or family outside the danger zone,” said Governor Roy Cooper.
Expected strong winds up to 70 mph (112 kph) which can damage power lines and trees. Tornado is also possible in North and South Carolina, reported in the emergency Department.
The mid-Atlantic and East coast are preparing for the storm
Warning tropical storm is valid for most of the mid-Atlantic and East coast after Isaiah made landfall in the Carolinas.
Warning the tropical storm was extended to the North to Stonington (me). A warning to South of the Savannah river on the border of Georgia and South Carolina was cancelled.
Warnings about storm surge acted from Edisto beach (South Carolina) to Cape Fear (NC).
By Wednesday morning, August 5, new Hampshire and Maine are expecting heavy rains which will bring Isaiah.
In Maryland, the impending storm has led to the fact that the Governor Larry Hogan stopped testing on COVID-19.
New York is implementing temporary measures to combat flooding in lower Manhattan, including the installation of temporary barriers to prevent flooding.
The first victims and missing persons
Governor Roy Cooper said that at least one person was killed and several others were injured after the storm Isaiah, writes CBS17.
Cooper said that there was actually several tornadoes from tropical storm when it passed through the state. Tornado hit the trailer Park in Bertie County and has led to deaths and injuries.
According to Bertie County Sheriff John Holley, rescue teams are searching for three or four people who currently have gone missing in the vicinity of Windsor.
Firefighters and search-and-rescue teams with dogs to help find the missing.
The Bertie County officials urge the public to exercise caution if they are near to the area morning road in Windsor.
“We ask that the public gave us time to collect and due verification of further information from various law enforcement and emergency services who are still working on the security of the region” — said representatives of the district.
bookmark