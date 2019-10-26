Floors were made of pieces of tombstones: the network has revealed shocking photos and video
In Ust-Kamenogorsk (Kazakhstan) in the Mall floor was covered with fragments of tombstones. Photos from the trade house “Alem” appeared in social networks. They are clearly visible part of the portraits of the deceased.
As the local media, in the administration of TD Alem said that the contractor who performed the construction work, engaged in procurement of materials. And during the repair because of the dust and building materials were impossible to consider, what is it made of tiles. The horror of the coating revealed only at the end of repair work.
On the “sad” facility in the village spent half a million rubles. Before this in the village GUAM in the Udmurt Republic was solemnly opened after repairs to a dirt road.
