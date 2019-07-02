Florida bear secretly visits the pool
In the pool one of the cities in the U.S. state of Florida, there was an unusual visitor. There saw the bear, according to the American news Agency
First black bear I saw in Navarre, at the beginning of June. The bear swam in the water early in the morning. The pool was not yet open to visitors. The bear noticed the staff. Seeing people, the bear ran away.
The second time the bear was observed a few weeks later, he was walking at the entrance to the pool. That day was the visitors and Bruin watched them.
Local residents warned about bear and encouraged them to be careful. In addition, about the incident informed the service of the wild nature. According to authorities, the bear has not yet discovered.
Previously, a similar case happened in the us state of North Carolina. Inspectors saw the intruder, a bear, who was hiding in a garbage truck.