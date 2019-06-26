Florida dad jumped over a 1.2-metre fence to rescue drowning son. VIDEO
Parental instinct is a very serious and powerful driving force, as recently made sure the baby’s father from Florida.
Albert Passavanti and his family June 23, rested in the County of palm beach, Florida, when something terrible happened. 1.5-year-old son Passavanti chased a bouncy ball and fell into the pool, writes CNN.
When Passavanti saw that his non-swimmer son in danger, he jumped to his feet, jumped over 4 ft (120 cm) fence and dived into the water to pull the child out. Quick thinking and reflexes of the father saved the boy’s life.
“The moment you see it, you have the powers of Superman and feel that you just have to reach your goals, regardless of what you need to do for this. I even did not occur to circumvent the fence. Just needed to get from point a to point B,” explained the man.
Around the pool fence, but it was not enough to prevent the fall of the child into the pool.
In a post on Facebook Passavanti published a video, which depicted his jump, and said, “Baby fences only work when you close them”.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), drowning is the most common cause of death among children aged 1 to 4 years. In 2017, the United States sank by nearly 1,000 children.
The AAP encourages parents to be at arm’s length when their small children are in the water. Parents should not be distracted by other actions, such as using a cell phone or drinking alcohol. Persons caring for a child also suggest to be trained in first aid, to teach their children the skills of water safety and not to abandon the children’s life jackets while relaxing near ponds or pools.