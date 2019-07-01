Florida father saved young children from sharks through photography
Florida family beach holiday is under threat after the father noticed the shark that swam in shallow water toward his three young sons.
Dan Outset said that he flew a drone in the air to take a picture of how his sons frolic in the water.
“The children were playing on the beach, and I just decided,”Hey, now is a good time to photograph them from above”, — he said.
“As soon as I picked up the drone in the air, I saw a shadow moving through the water directly to them,” added the father. According to him, he quickly realized that it was a shark.
Dan said that he immediately ran to his wife and told her to take the kids out of the water.
“I heard,”Come out, come out, come out!”- told Sally Watson.
In one of the photos you can see how the family runs out of water at a time, like a dark shadow in the water approaching the beach.
“When you think of sharks you think they are in deep water, you don’t think they’re close when you stand in water knee … hate to see that they swam close to my children,” said Sally Watson.
In Florida in 2018, there were 16 of unprovoked shark attacks, more than any other US state.