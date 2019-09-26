Florida grandmother killed grandson, for fear that after her death it is left unattended
87-year-old grandmother out of the Bradenton (FL) is accused of murdering his 30-year-old grandson with a disability. She did this, fearing that after her death there will be nobody to look after her grandson. This writes WFLA.
Investigators believe that my grandmother, thinking that she will soon die, killed his grandson, worrying about who will take care of it.
“This was premeditated, planned. She killed a man,” said the captain of the police Department of Bradenton Brian Sears.
My sister found Joel’s body in the apartment and called the police.
He lived with his grandmother, 87-year-old Lillian parks at weekends and during the week lived in the nursing home, since she could not take care of himself.
“She was concerned about their health and worried about who will care for her grandson in case she dies,” said the police captain.
Police believe she gave Joel too much medicine and it killed him.
“You never know completely what someone is thinking. In this case, I don’t know if she’s thinking about the welfare of his grandson, or thinks of himself,” said Sears.
When Lillian parks will be discharged from the medical institution, she’ll be charged with second-degree murder.
The police are waiting for toxicology reports to determine that Lillian gave Joel.