Florida juror was put in prison because he slept
Court of the U.S. state of Florida has sentenced a juror to 10 days in jail because he overslept and failed to appear for trial.
In August, the 21-year-old Deandre Somerville from the city of West palm beach was appointed a member of the jury. On the first day of the trial, he slept through the meeting and has not notified the court, writes the BBC.
The judge held a juror in contempt of court and sent to jail for 10 days and also imposed 150 hours of community service and fined 223 USD.
After serving his term, Somerville said he will appeal the sentence, which, in his opinion, was excessive.
“Now I have a criminal record, I feel almost criminal, he said in the local media on Friday. Now I have to explain in every interview”.
It was the first experience of Somerville as a juror.
The guy told local media that she heard a Wake-up call, and when a few hours later I woke up, I realized that I missed the start of the hearing. In court, he did not call because, in his words, nervous.
The police came to the house of Somerville and handed him a subpoena.
The young man thought that in the worst case, he could face a fine. “Sir, honestly, I overslept and did not understand the seriousness of the violation,” he explained to the judge.
But he was adamant. “We are almost an hour waiting for you. You didn’t come,” said the judge sent a juror to prison.
In addition to the prison term, community service and fines, the court ordered Deandra of Somerville to write a letter of apology — at least 100 words long.