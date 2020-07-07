Florida neighbors quarreled over dogs: 3 people were killed and one was injured
According to representatives of law enforcement agencies of Florida, three people, including the alleged shooter, died after the incident on Monday, 6 July. The conflict was caused by a dispute between neighbours over dogs, writes USA Today.
One of the victims, 13-year-old girl, said assistant chief of police Port Saint Lucie Richard Del Toro. A police officer was wounded after exchanging fire with the suspect officer and Deputy Sheriff.
“When the phone rang… caller said in our house, and someone shoots my parents,” said Sheriff Ken mascara, standing near the scene.
Del Toro said that the police received reports of people shot dead in the house. Officers found an adult man dead and 13-year-old girl was seriously injured. She later died in hospital. The incident occurred at about 00:30.
Neighbor, 81-year-old Frank didonna, said he heard shots, after which the profits of a law enforcement vehicle.
“Suddenly I heard four or five shots, one after another, boom, boom, boom,” said didonna.
Officials have not released the names of the victims.
“Our officers encountered the suspect in the victim’s house, said Del Toro. Officers and one of the deputies who worked at the school across the road, immediately responded to the situation.”
Del Toro said that the incident occurred due to disagreements about dogs.
“The dog was declared dangerous in court today. The dog’s owner went there to be in conflict with their neighbors. And that’s what happened,” said Del Toro.
Del Toro said that it is not immediately clear whether the shooter killed himself or was shot. The relationship between 13-year-old girl and the dead man also not announced.
Mascara said the Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a security check at a nearby school, heard the call and ran across the street.
“Our Deputy continued to attract his attention and actually brought one of the victims from the house,” said a police spokesman.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 460
[name] => shooting
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => strelba
)
shooting
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1113
[name] => shootout
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => perestrelka
)
shootout
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27234
[name] => Crime
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kriminal
)
КриминалFacebookVkontakte
bookmark