Florida parents-vegans starved child
Family of vegans Cape coral, state Florida starved her 18-month-old son. Children eat only raw fruits and vegetables, writes the New-Press.
The police says that the baby who died September 27, weighed only 17 pounds (7.7 kg). His diet consisted of breast milk, raw fruit and vegetables.
Average weight for 18 month boy is 24 pounds, 1 ounce (10,9 kg). According www.babycenter.com killed the baby weighed like 7 month old baby.
The autopsy showed that the child’s death was caused by complications due to malnutrition, including dehydration, microstates of the liver and slight edema of hands, feet and shins.
Neighbours of the pair, which is accused that the child died of starvation, said that the children look healthy.
When police spoke with Sheila O’leary, she said that her 18-month-old baby had not eaten for weeks, and has only been breastfed. She thought it was normal because he was teething.
At 4 a.m. the boy was breast-fed for about a minute, and then he started heavy breathing. Shelia told the police that this had never happened before, and she ought to call someone, because she was worried, the statement said.
Instead, the pair fell asleep. waking up, the mother called 911 when she noticed that her son not breathing and cold. The father tried to revive the child, but to no avail. When the ambulance Lee County arrived at their house on Cape coral, the child was declared dead.
The police asked about the medical history of the boy, and Shelia O’leary said he was born at home and never visited the doctor. Ryan O’leary told the police that the preference of the family.
When the detective met with O’leary, they were standing near his minivan, in which there were three more children.
Two of them are biological children Ryan and Sheila O’leary. They were very small for their age, 3 and 5 years. Skin color was pale yellow. Both weighed only a third of the average weight of children his age. One of them had black teeth indicating tooth decay.
The third child in the minivan was the most healthy of children. Is the daughter of Sheila O’leary with another man, who lives in Virginia.
According to parental custody, the older child comes to the birth father in Virginia every two months for a few weeks, that probably explains it more healthy appearance, said in a statement to the police.
The mother said that their family is vegan and they only eat fruits and vegetables. Children eat only raw food, which mainly consists of mango, rambutan, bananas and avocados.
Sheila O’leary said she teaches the children at home, but the police determined that they were not actively involved in the training program at home.
She also told the police that the deceased boy in a few weeks was swollen feet.
Ryan added that works two jobs so that Sheila could take care of the children.
Thursday, November 14, set the bail for a pair of $ 250,000. They are accused of involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a child with serious bodily injury and neglect without serious injuries.
According to prison records, parents have the normal combination of their height and weight. Sheila O’leary, rising 5 feet (152.4 cm), weigh 90 lbs (40.8 kg); Ryan O’leary 6 ft (kt 182.8 cm) and weighs 160 lbs (72,5 kg).
According to medical websites, the average weight for women growth Sheila O’leary is from 97 (43.9 per kg) to 123 pounds (55,7 kg). For Ryan O’leary is 140 (63,5 kg) 183 (83 kg).