Florida plane crashed into the SUV has died
Two people were killed in the crash of a small plane in Florida. When trying to make an emergency landing he crashed into the SUV. This writes Fox News.
A small plane crashed on Thursday, 31 October morning. He fell on the side of the highway 200 in Ocala (FL), about one and a half hour drive from Orlando.
“Two confirmed deaths — a passengers a small twin-engine aircraft,” — said in the police Department of the city of Ocala. District 200 SR [State Road 200, where the accident occurred will be closed while we are awaiting the arrival of Federal aviation administration (FAA) and the National Council for transport safety (NTSB)”.
The FAA confirmed that at about 11:30 small aircraft Beechcraft Baron with two people on Board crashed into a car on the highway South-East from the International airport Ocala, Florida.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating the accident and determine probable cause of the accident.
Peter Knudson, a representative of the NTSB, confirmed that of the Beechcraft Baron light twin-engine piston aircraft, took off from international airport to Ocala around 11:30 and shortly thereafter crashed.
Knudson said the NTSB investigator is on the way, and on Friday, November 1, will hold a media briefing where they will tell you the latest news about the incident.
The names of the victims have not yet reported.
The witness told police that the plane nose-dived, hit the ground: part of his propeller hit the witness’s car. According to preliminary data, the plane had mechanical problems and had to make an emergency landing.
When the plane crashed into the SUV, the driver of the car were injured. He was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition.