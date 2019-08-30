Florida relocating military aircraft in other States because of the approaching hurricane ‘Dorian’ (PHOTO)

Loading...

The us military is relocating dozens of U.S. Navy planes from Florida to other States due to the approximation formed in the Atlantic ocean hurricane “Dorian,” reports TASS with reference to CNN.

According to the channel, we are talking about approximately 40 aircraft, including patrol and reconnaissance. They will be based in the States of Texas, Ohio and Michigan.

The specialists of the National centre for monitoring hurricanes, the U.S. warned that “Dorian” will reach the coast of Florida by the end of this week or early next. By this time he probably will skyrocket and will be classified as a hurricane the fourth category out of five on the Saffir – Simpson scale.

Now “Dorian” is about 355 km Northwest of San Juan, which is the administrative center associated with the USA of the island nation of Puerto Rico. A hurricane moving towards Florida at a speed of 5.8 m/s wind Speed within the atmospheric phenomena is about 38 m/s.

The Governor of Florida on Wednesday entered the territory of the state of emergency. This allows the state to ask Washington for more funds and resources necessary for elimination of consequences of natural disasters.

We will remind, earlier from the “Dorian” suffered lesser Antilles, most of them French island of Martinique. Then a hurricane struck the virgin Islands (USA). Under his direct kick hit the island of St Thomas, where there were no survivors.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic lasts six months – from 1 June to 30 November. Atmospheric phenomenon is classified as a tropical storm and gets its own name, if the wind speed within it reaches about 17.5 m/s At a wind speed of 33 m/s or more the storm becomes a hurricane.