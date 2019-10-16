Florida resident to pay off debts for school Lunches for all children in the city
“Children don’t have to study hungry”, so decided Florida resident and pay off debts for school Lunches for all children in the city who had such debt. It cost him almost a thousand dollars.
A man from Florida surprised everyone by paying off the debts for each child in Jupiter, but this good news does not end there. His act formed the basis of a movement of enthusiasts willing to help students, writes Fox News.
When Andrew Levi learned that more than 400 students in his district are unable to receive adequate nutrition because could not afford to pay for school Lunches, he decided to act.”I thought, “This is crazy”. The food is what you should think, ‘ said Levi WPEC. — Children don’t have to study hungry.”
Levi paid 944,34 dollar to cover the debt for lunch in nine local schools that, according to him, it was a modest price for what will be important for each child.
Sharing his act in social networks, Levi took another step forward.
His post immediately went viral.
“I want to thank you for your generosity, these children will never forget your kindness,” he wrote one commenter.
“No child should never have to starve at school, so let’s do it in every city and in every state!” other added.
School district of palm beach, where a vast territory, created a form for people interested to help in the repayment of the debt size of $ 50,000, accumulated more than 180 thousands of students.