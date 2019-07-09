Florida school Director was fired for Holocaust denial
School Director in Boca Raton (Florida) was heavily criticized and was dismissed for denying the historical accuracy of the Holocaust. This writes the Daily Beast.
William Latson, Director Spanish River Community High School, was fired after he wrote in an email to one of the parents that can’t say that the Holocaust is a true historical fact.
“Because of the tremendous concern and respect for students and staff of Spanish River Community High School administration, the school district decided to immediately dismiss William Latson”, — said in a statement the school district of palm beach.
Latson apologized, saying he regretted the statements that he used in the email, and that they “do not accurately reflect his professional and personal point of view about teaching students the history of the Holocaust”.
The district government in its statement said that “a directorship of Latson had serious consequences for the school.”
“The statement of the former Director of the school is not supported neither by the administration nor the school Board,” — said in the message.
Compromised Director e-mail correspondence occurred in 2018, when the mother of one of pupils decided to learn how children in school convey information about the Holocaust, because it is believed that this topic should be a priority.
Lotson responded that “not everyone thinks that the Holocaust actually took place” and that he “can’t say that the Holocaust is a reliable historical fact.”
He added: “you Have your thoughts about this, but we are a public school, and not all our parents the same beliefs”.
Once surfaced, these e-mails, few politicians publicly protested the act of Ladona, including Republican Senator from Florida Rick Scott, who tweeted that “the fact that someone who teaches children, cannot definitely speak about the realities and horrors of the Holocaust, incredibly outrageous”.
“Our children and society deserve better, he added. — There is no excuse for anti-Semitism in any form”.
An online petition demanding the resignation of Latson gathered about 7,500 signatures and was passed to the media.