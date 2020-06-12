Florida set a record for the number of infected by the coronavirus during the day
Thursday, June 11, FL broke the record for the number of cases of coronavirus, was one day since the beginning of the pandemic. This writes the New York Post.
The health Department of Florida reported 1698 new infections COVID-19, which is almost 20% above the previous day high of 1419 cases recorded a week earlier.
The Governor Ron DeSantis asked whether he will consider the question of the abolition of plans to re-open due to the increase in the number of infected, but he said the jump was linked to an increase in testing.
Florida has spent more than 1.3 million tests COVID-19 and 5.3 per cent show a positive result.
The majority in the state was allowed to start lifting of quarantine measures aimed at curbing the outbreak of coronavirus.
The easing of restrictions allowed people to gather on the beaches, some of them were crowded at the weekend, during memorial Day weekend.
Some experts in the field of health fear that re-opening and the protests over the death of George Floyd can lead to an increase in the number of infected.
Other States, including Texas and Arizona, are also faced with the second wave of the outbreak a few weeks after opening.
