Florida shootings: 4 dead
Four people were killed in a shootout after the theft of a UPS truck in Florida. His driver was among those killed. This writes ABC News.
Two suspects and two civilians were killed during a shootout with police in Florida on Thursday, December 5, after the attempted robbery and truck hijacking UPS.
The incident happened at a jewelry store in coral Gables.
One of his employees were injured. The condition of the victim is now unknown.
Police reported that two suspects hijacked a UPS truck, taking the driver hostage.
Later on the place of perestrelki among the dead, along with a random witness was the driver.
Attempted theft began at about 16:15, the journalists said FBI special agent George Piro. According to him, the suspects fled from a jewelry store and stole a truck.
While it is unclear how have been killed a truck driver and stranger — shoot whether they are suspects or they were caught in the crossfire with the police.
UPS issued a statement saying: “We are deeply saddened by the fact that the service provider UPS has become a victim of this senseless act of violence. We Express our condolences to the family and friends of employees and other innocent victims involved in this incident. We appreciate the service of law enforcement and will cooperate with authorities as they continue the investigation.”
The FBI produces investigative actions.