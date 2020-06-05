Florida three-meter alligator attacked a 14-year-old
A 10-foot (three-meter) alligator attacked a teenager in Florida who was walking near the pond, writes Click Orlando.
Officials said the Florida Commission for the protection of fish and wildlife, alligator caught in a trap and transported to a more suitable place for him.
According to officials, the attack of reptiles on 14-year-old occurred on Tuesday, June 2, in the County of Charlotte, Florida.
The Commission said that the alligator was bitten by a juvenile, when he passed near the pond.
The teenager was urgently sent to the hospital — he is expected to fully recover.
The alligator promised to catch and forward to the reptile farm nearby.
Officials reminded residents of Florida that with the increase of ambient temperature, alligators are most active.
“Remember, never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see him. Swim only in designated bathing spots in the daytime. And keep Pets on a leash and away from water,” said officials.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Recently the Network discussed the news about alligators in Florida: a resident of Fort Myers drinking coffee about 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, when he heard a knock at the door. It turned out that the front door of her house to fight two alligator. The woman removed all on video!
- A family vacationing in South Florida was faced with an incredible sight: a live alligator was sitting on an inflatable copy of reptiles in areas adjacent to their home pool. Read more in our news.
- And last year, a dinner in honor of thanksgiving Day was ruined for a family from Florida — to their front door got a huge alligator and began to fight. Look at the video, as it was here.
- A man from Florida was arrested for trying to feed the alligator. His friend caught the reptile, and the man himself tried to buy alligator beer.
- A year ago in one of the houses in Clearwater, Florida, suddenly got aggressive alligator with a length of 10-11 feet (3 meters). He got into the house through the window in the kitchen and smashed a few bottles of wine, made a real mess. Photos and videos!
- In September 2019, the employee of management of water resources in South Florida accidentally stepped on a creeper, working in one of the lakes in the state, and was bitten in the leg.
