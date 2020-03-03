Flu in the United States or the coronavirus in the world: which is worse and more contagious than actually
Closed to quarantine cities in China and Italy, disinfection of streets and of cars, total measurement of temperature and the abolition of the Venice film festival… the New coronavirus Covid-19 scares people around the world. It has killed more than three thousand people, and ill more than 92 thousand, notes the BBC.
Every year in the world is sick with the flu about a billion people die and hundreds of thousands of people.
What is worse and more contagious than the flu or Chinese coronavirus?
What is the coronavirus?
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause disease in humans and animals, from the common cold to severe respiratory infections.
COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a coronavirus and unknown to science previously.
The most common symptoms of coronavirus are fever, weakness, and dry cough. Some patients may experience aching muscles and joints, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.
What is the flu?
Influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by flu viruses circulating around the world for thousands of years.
Flu symptoms: high fever that lasts five days; fever, headache; aching muscles and joints; General weakness, cough, runny nose.
Coronavirus: how many sick and dying?
Spread the coronavirus began with China, but as of March 3, it was found in more than 75 countries around the world.
From the coronavirus in the world killed more than 3,000 people, and sick — more than 92,000.
According to preliminary calculations of scientists, dies from the disease about 2% of patients. Most of the victims of the coronavirus now recorded in the Chinese province of Hubei, which has become the epicenter of the outbreak. There is a high mortality rate of 2.9%.
How many kills the flu?
Flu in the United States die in 0.16% of patients. October 1, 2019 February 22, 2020 as a rough estimate of the Centers for control and prevention (CDC) in the USA recorded from 32 million to 45 million cases of influenza, during the same period in the United States died from 18 to 46 thousand people. Since the influenza surveillance does not cover all cases of the disease, the CDC provides these ranges to demonstrate how widespread the disease is. Estimates calculated using data from the weekly influenza surveillance CDC and are preliminary.
In season 2018-2019 year influenza in the United States fell ill 35 520 883 people died 34 157.
According to who, influenza annually infects up to a billion people in the world. In 3-5 million people the disease is very difficult. Die from 250 to 650 000. People do not die from the flu, but from complications that it causes — pneumonia, pulmonary heart disease. In different years, different circulating strains of influenza is more or less aggressive. Depends on the number infected and the number of victims.
In the USA the number of cases of coronavirus according to March 3, 2020 amounted to 105 people died 4 people, writes USA Today.
How is the coronavirus?
Some people suffering from mers have no symptoms.
According to who, 80% of those infected with coronavirus recover without requiring special treatment.
Ill with the coronavirus and has fully recovered more than 48 thousand people all over the world.
One in six infected with coronavirus may have serious complications, the most common is pneumonia. At-risk older people, health workers, people who have chronic diseases.
People with high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes are more prone to complications from the coronavirus.
Among patients with coronavirus very few children.
To threaten the flu?
In contrast to coronavirus, the most vulnerable to flu are children under five and people over 65. Also at risk are people with chronic diseases (lung disease, asthma, diabetes, obesity) and pregnant.
“These people need to be especially careful, careful and be sure to get vaccinated. If they still have flu symptoms, be sure to seek medical help,” says Helen Lutsky, pediatric infectious disease specialist and pediatrician.
Flu symptoms occur suddenly and can last from several days to several weeks.
What’s more contagious than the flu or coronavirus?
The flu is transmitted primarily through coughing, sneezing or close contact. People with influenza can be contagious in the first 5-7 days of illness.
Coronavirus is also transmitted through coughing and sneezing of a sick person. Small particles during a cough may settle on surrounding objects. Other people can catch the virus by touching these items and then touching the dirty hands of the face — eyes, nose, mouth.
Therefore, according to the who recommendations, it is very important to be at a distance more than one meter from the patient with coronavirus, and another regularly and to wash hands thoroughly.
While complete data on the fashion industry no, but the measure of contagiousness (infectivity) had lower than from diseases such as influenza and measles, explains Yury Zhigarev, infectious diseases doctor and candidate of medical Sciences.
Coronavirus: why are we so scared?
“We are afraid of the coronavirus, because they are afraid of something unknown. This new strain is still poorly understood,” says the doctor Helen Lutsky.
If we understand what the flu and what to expect from him, what can we expect from the coronavirus, we do not know. Because this virus that can change, mutate, says Yury Zhigarev.
According to him, if with the flu, you can predict how many people will get sick, and many die in a year, the coronavirus such predictions no.
Its growth rate then slow down, then accelerate.
“Why who said that the coronavirus is the world dangerous? Because this virus has pandemic potential. What does it mean? This means that if the coronavirus mutates and can infect people even faster, we can have a big epidemic,” said physician infectious disease.
That is why, according to Zhigarev, from a scientific point of view it is wrong to compare the death rate from influenza and coronavirus because of the coronavirus situation “may change in any direction”.
The flu is serious, too
Zhigarev calls closely, but not panic, apply to influenza and coronavirus.
The world health organization says the flu is one of the most serious health problems in the world.
The flu virus is constantly mutating, too: in fact, he always wears a mask, trying to overcome the protective barriers of our immune system, caution in who.
When there is a new virus that can easily infect humans and spread among the people, and against which most people have not developed immunity, the infection can develop into a pandemic.
“The threat of pandemic influenza exists all the time, says who Director-General Tedros Aden Hebraicus. — Always there is a real risk of transmission of the new influenza virus from animals to humans and possibly the emergence of a pandemic. The question is not what will happen if we have another pandemic, but rather when it will happen.”
This pandemic occurred in 2009, when influenza A (H1N1), called swine, has died, according to various estimates, from 100 to 400 000 people in more than 214 countries of the world.
This year the virus is back. Although he lost his pandemic properties, but is one of the most dangerous of viruses, told the Center for public health. This flu strain this year is the highest number of complications that can result in death.
“But there is good news: the flu epidemic soon have to go on the decline and will contribute to this Sunny weather. In March-April, a large epidemic would not be”, — said Zhigarev.
How to protect yourself from the flu?
Best flu vaccination protects.
“Pass an annual vaccination against influenza even if you get sick with flu symptoms will be easier to” urge the world health organization.
Vaccination is especially important for children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.
“Vaccination against flu is never too late. You can get vaccinated during the epidemic. Definitely will not be worse. Will be or better, you will have time to develop immunity, or the same,” says infectious disease Helen Lutsky.
Regular hand washing, not touching dirty hands to the face, avoiding contact with sick people, disinfecting the surface, if you have a patient, often ventilate the room — that’s the who recommendations for the prevention of infection with influenza.
How to protect yourself from coronaviruses?
Do not panic.
Although a vaccine against coronavirus have not yet invented, as specific antiviral treatment, scientists are working on it.
In addition, most of the patients recover thanks to the treatment. Infected people are treated, easing the symptoms.
The who has published recommendations on how to reduce the risk of infection with the new virus: regularly and carefully to wash hands, not to touch your face, not to eat bad processed meat, milk and eggs.
To refrain from traveling to regions where there is a spread of the virus, avoid contact with sick people, stay at a distance of over a meter with any person who sneezes or coughs. To comply with “cough hygiene”.
If a person were on a trip and has symptoms, it is necessary to consult a doctor.
“The good news is that many people have recovered from coronavirus. Yes, we fear the unknown, but to say that it is insane, wrong,” the doctor said Elena Lutsky.
bookmark