‘Fluffy unicorn’: in Missouri, found the puppy with a tail on his forehead
A stray puppy at about 10 weeks, which was a real tail on her head, came to the animal shelter Mac’s Mission in the U.S. state of Missouri. Shelter is known that helps the sick and the maimed and hunted animals with special needs and behavior, writes the BBC.
Puppy named Narval — in honor of marine animal families naranovich, whose head grows a long horn.
Veterinarians examined the Narwhal and came to the conclusion that the extra tail is not painful, and remove it no need. Photo the Narwhal came in the social network and glorified him and Mac’s Mission.
According to head of Mac’s Mission Rochelle Steffen, Narwhal feels great and plays for hours.
X-ray showed that the second tail on the forehead of the puppy (which is about three times shorter than the first), not connected to bone and muscle tissue with the skull to chase away the flies or wag they Picked can’t.
To pick up a puppy from a shelter is impossible, employees of Mac’s Mission want to wait until he grows up, to make sure that the ponytail will not be a problem for him in the future.
Earlier in California were born a kitten-mutant named Duo. The baby Duo, one head, two noses, two mouths and four eyes. Cats with two faces — the phenomenon the extremely rare. Often these kittens die soon after generic, but the Duo survived. She is now four months and she lives in the family of the vet. The mother cat abandoned the Duo shortly after her birth.
Duo eats alone, and from both mouths.