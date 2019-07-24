Flushed face after drinking alcohol can be a dangerous symptom
As scientists have found that facial flushing after drinking alcohol indicates elevated risk of hypertension and some types of cancer.
Korean scientists published in the journal Medical News Today the study of hyperemia – redness of the skin, often the face. As it turned out, flushing after drinking alcohol may be a serious signal.
Experts found that some people, even small doses of alcohol cause redness on the face. This symptom can be associated with features of the genotype in which the body does not break down ethanol. As a result, the blood vessels react to high concentrations of ethanol, and the accumulation of its degradation products, which leads to redness of the face. In addition, can occur tachycardia, and nausea.
However, as noted by scholars, the same effect can be observed even at normal absorption of alcohol, if people drink a lot of alcohol. The abuse of alcohol in the body accumulate the decay products of alcohol, which are toxic. Themselves alcoholic drinks raise blood pressure, and in combination with exposure to toxins, alcohol abuse can quickly lead to the development of hypertension.