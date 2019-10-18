Flying gait: Rihanna posted a video in a bikini
31-year-old Rihanna knows how to show their best side. Last night the singer posted to Instagram slow motion video, which, as he said to Valery Meladze, it “is entered into our sinful life.”
In the video, filmed on vacation, Rihanna posing in a black bikini own brand Fenty and translucent Cape. The complement is perhaps the most coveted bag of the season — Pouch from Bottega Veneta. As accessories the star chose a gold necklace, anklet and rectangular sunglasses in the style of 70-ies.
Recently, the founder of the brand Fenty’s schedule. Last month she took part in new York fashion week passed the ad Savage X Fenty, which was then broadcast on Amazon Prime. And last week, the singer of the hit Umbrella appeared on the cover of American Vogue, this time from head to toe in clothes from Fenty.
In the privacy of Rihanna all too well. In a recent interview, the star confirmed that she’s having an affair with a billionaire from Saudi Arabia by Hassan Jamil.
Yes, we are together. I actually are in a special relationship for quite some time. We’re doing really well, so I’m happy
she commented.
Recall, the world’s richest singer according to Forbes, started Dating billionaire in 2017. The pair carefully hid their relationship, but paparazzi still managed to photograph them during a joint holiday. In an interview, the singer said, who will order a wedding dress, if it comes to the wedding.
Of course, it will be a collaboration with John Galliano,
she said.
Rihanna also said, if she plans to have children. Pop singer to a question about motherhood said that he tries not to think about such things.
Everything is God’s plan. I don’t know. But after that conversation with impatience will wait for the rumors about my pregnancy,
— said the star.