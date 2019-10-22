Focus: Genetic mutation makes some people to sleep less
Scientists suspect that they discovered changes make sleep more effective thereby reducing the need for it.
To preserve good health, you need to sleep well. A good rest can prevent inflammation, anxiety attacks and diseases like Alzheimer’s or cancer. But why some people manage to sleep very little without harm for health?
Scientists from the U.S. seem to have found the answer to this question. According to Focus, a biologist at the University of California Yuin-Hu Fu received in 2009 a lot of letters. They have a lot of people claimed to sleep only a few hours and still feel healthy and energetic. Together with his fiancée Louis Ptacek informed the researcher found a genetic mutation that may be responsible for a significant reduction in the need for sleep.
After received a pair of scientists began a new study to understand why some people can sleep less than others. In it, they took blood samples from two volunteers: father and son, who claimed to sleep less than six hours a day and well with the feel.
In the results, the scientists said they had discovered a new genetic mutation that helps to better understand how the human body regulates the need for sleep. So now two known mutations associated with the process of rest. However, the researchers admit that there may be others.
“We don’t know how different genes interact in the regulation of sleep,” said Fu. However, according to him, each new discovery helps to better understand how everything works. To check whether it was true discovered genes do affect the need for sleep, scientists bred lab mice, to instill in them the mutation was found. As it turned out, these rodents do sleep less than others. Moreover, their memory improved significantly. Mice were subjected to electric discharges in a special tank.
Usually, the next day, the rodents do not remember about such events and where they happened. But mice with genetic mutations associated with sleep, hitting the tank with the shock, acted as if he was scared. This may indicate that they remembered their previous experience.
According to the biologist from Stanford University Luis Leka, discovered a gene mutation is a “system that regulates the sleep.” However, scientists still do not know how important the role she plays. Fu is convinced that mutations can help people sleep more efficiently.