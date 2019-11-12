Folded her legs and kept: a cat saved a year-old baby from a fall down the stairs
Siamese cat Gatubela closely followed the baby Samuel when he was crawling through the living room — and immediately came to his aid as soon as year-old child approached the stairs.
Heroic animal ran to the baby, who crawled to the steep stairs, and saved it from falling, writes Metro.
Video footage shot in the apartment in bogotá, Colombia, illustrate how a Siamese cat begins to act, when one-year-old Samuel Leon heads for the stairs.
Babe in red jumpsuit gets past the crib and rocking chair, and the cat followed closely behind him.
When Samuel continued to crawl through the living room, Gatubela walks closer to the edge of the sofa. In that moment, when the kid gets to the corner of the room, the cat suddenly leaps up and tries to literally drag child from the steep stairs.
Animal hugs baby’s front paws, holding him and forcing him to move back.
Later you can see them playing in the room — but the animal remains vigilant and continues to monitor the child.
“The cat was part of our family almost from birth, she came to us when she was a month and a few days, and she met with my children — said the father saved toddler HAZID Leon. — She is only two months older than my son.”
The cat’s name is Gatubela, which translates as Catwoman, after a character in DC Comics.
The child’s mother Diana Lorena Alvarez checked her home surveillance video to find out how her son got out of his crib. When she watched the footage, she found that Gatubela saved the life of her son.
“Morning, son still asleep, so I put him to bed, — said the mother. — I was at a small distance from him, when he suddenly noticed that he woke up and climbed out of the crib. So I wanted to go back to records to see how he got out of bed”.
“It was at this point I discovered that the cat had saved his life, she confessed. — If not for the cat, my son had rolled down the stairs. Watching the footage, I felt really surprised and happy.”
Videos and photos posted herself the boy’s mother on the Facebook page for Fundación Bogotanos Gatos en Adopción, the organization for the rescue and adoption of cats based in Bogota.
“This cat deserves a life supply of tuna,” wrote one user.
“For those who do not understand: the cat is actually a nurse,” added another.
“When you see animals behave, it shows that they are happy in their family environment and want to protect her — this cat needs to get a LOT of praise and good food — and she will appreciate it,” said another subscriber.