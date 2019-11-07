Folk remedies that will help to raise immunity
It’s time for autumn infections, it’s time to look for ways to protect themselves from diseases and the baby. Help in this time-tested recipes.
Tool No. 1
Foods that support immunity at the proper level. Be sure to enter in the diet of fruits, vegetables, nuts, cereals (buckwheat, peas, oatmeal), as well as greens and wheat germ. Do not forget about the uniqueness of garlic. All this will give you and Chad a set of necessary vitamins and minerals. And the abundance of fiber will relieve congestion of the gastrointestinal tract.
Tool No. 2
Plants, the decoctions of which is a beneficial effect on the immune system a great many. The most effective, while harmless to the body child, rose hips, lemon balm, hawthorn, chamomile, St. John’s wort, nettle, Echinacea. Brewing a teaspoon in a glass of water vending from a list of fees and giving the child two or three times a day instead of tea, you will take care of his health. The drinks, by the way, you can add honey.
Tool No. 3
Remedies based on honey – an invaluable fount of health for adults and children. If you are not allergic to honey, blend equal proportions of honey, lemon and walnuts. Three times a day before meals, and the chances to get infected your child is greatly reduced. Adults prefer instead of walnuts to use ginger root. It has more active substances. But for the child’s body is preferable just a nut.
Important!
Hardening, and excessive care, wrapping, avoiding even the slightest of drafts – is a special question. The fact that the baby’s immune system is formed before the completion of puberty. It is better to consult with a specialist pediatrician. And don’t go to extremes.