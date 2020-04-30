Followed by Belarus authorities of another European country were allowed to resume the football season
The Swiss Federal Council gave permission for the resumption of the national football championship from June 8 without spectators in the stands, according to Blick.
In this training session for groups up to 5 people are allowed to hold on may 11. However, physical contact in training will be just yet.
It is noted that the date of resumption of the season has not yet approved the heart of the Swiss super League. Season in the national championship was interrupted in March due to pandemic coronavirus.
Previously in France and the Netherlands decided to terminate the season.