Fonseca asserts itself in Roma, the Portuguese had a fight with his assistant in training

Paulo Fonseca

Head coach of “Roma” Paulo Fonseca quarreled with his assistant by Thiago Leal, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Portuguese before training session, started a heated discussion with his assistant, responsible for team tactics.

Fonseca several times raised his voice at his colleague, which is working since 2014, and then chastised him in front of other coaches Roma.

The former coach of “Shakhtar” was so angry at the assistant representative of the coaching staff Nuno Kampusu had to personally reassure the coach and take it from Leal. In the end, the assistant Fonseca left the field and did not participate in training.

We will remind, Fonseca headed the “wolves” exactly a month ago, on June 11.

Note the appearance of SP at Roma have forced the club legend Francesco Totti to leave the club.

