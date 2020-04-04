Fonseca wants to buy three players of Shakhtar
Paulo Fonseca
Just three players of Donetsk “Shakhtar” are included in the list of interests of the Roman Roma, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Former head coach of “Shakhtar” Paulo Fonseca wants to see in the wolves Victor Kovalenko, Marcos Antonio and Aunt.
It should be noted that Mourinho is hoping to take advantage of good relations with the leadership of “miners” to carry out transfers.
Kovalenko, in the current season played in 21 matches (two goals), Marcos Antonio entered the field 20 times (two goals), and Aunt – 28 times (seven goals).
We will add that in the current “Roma” is another ex-player of “Shakhtar” Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has given for the season to rent London “Arsenal”.