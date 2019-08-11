Food Allergy and food intolerance: the danger and the main differences
Some people confuse these two concepts, taking the intolerance for a banal Allergy. Allergist Anna Sedakova explained the difference and explained why it is dangerous to make a mistake.
Allergy is a misguided reaction of the immune system to a particular protein. Food intolerance manifests itself due to a problem in the gastrointestinal tract, malfunctions of the pancreas, caused by pharmacological, toxic and metabolic mechanisms.
– ConsiderRome the food Allergy and food intolerance on the example of cow’s milk. An allergic reaction can cause milk protein, casein. There may be skin rashes, symptoms of asthma and rhinitis. The reaction will occur once during the meal, and after two or three days. It depends on the involved antigens, – explained the doctor to Anna Sedakova. – Food intolerance can cause lactose. The inability of the body to digest causing excess fluid in the digestive tract, abdominal pain and diarrhea. This happens in the coming hours after a meal.
To identify food allergies should carry injectable skin tests to determine the allergen-specific antibodies and to perform the oral provocation test.
To identify food intolerance of fructose and lactose need only “breath into the tube”. The breath methane and hydrogen will give a clear picture. Possible, but not mandatory genetic tests. Intolerance to fructans and gluten may require more serious research. Therefore, it’s best to just these foods from the diet to exclude. As well as what causes food allergies.
Products containing allergens – nuts, milk, fish, shellfish, wheat, soy.
In any case, if you suspect a food Allergy or intolerance, it is necessary to consult a specialist.