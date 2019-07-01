Food causes people to evolve: is it true?
It is believed that the process of human evolution that lasted millions of years, has been completed. Today, in relative safety and without most of the deadly diseases, the man allegedly more not the process of natural selection. But it is not so, according to anthropologists from University College London.
STILL ON THE MOVE. When some factors of natural selection, in their place there are others. The human need to survive in the struggle with wild animals, hiding in caves and chewing hard plant roots. Replaced the coarse, raw foods came soft, cooked on the fire.
According to the head of the research team of anthropologist Frances Brodsky, a change of diet is still affecting the evolution of humanity as a species.
IMPORTANT DETAIL. Studying proteins called “clathrin,” which regulate many physiological processes, scientists have paid attention to the molecule, which is coordinated by the CLTCL1 gene. This molecule plays an important role in the regulation of blood sugar levels. Scientists are interested in its “evolutionary path”.
To observe the propagation of the molecule, the scientists analyzed the DNA of more than 25 thousand people, stored in a special database and the 1000 Genomes Project. This database contains the genomes of 26 human populations from around the world.
For comparison, take the DNA of chimpanzees and ancient humans: the denisovans and Neanderthals.
THE GENE OF INTEREST. Analysing the data, anthropologists have discovered two interesting facts.
Firstly, the molecule that controls the level of sugar in the blood, the gene makes its bearer more effective. But such a genome can boast less than half of people.
Secondly, the new version of the gene, by the standards of history, have appeared recently. Its distribution coincides with the beginning of the Neolithic period when people switched from gathering to agriculture and began to grow the first crops.
ADAPTED. Anthropologists believe that this may not be a coincidence. The transition to a diet rich in carbohydrates, was associated with increased levels of glucose in the blood. If the ancient people were not adapted to the new conditions, they would have quickly died of diabetes. A new gene has become an effective mechanism that allowed people to switch to more nutritious food without much harm to health. The result has survived those farmers in the genome which was protective gene. And they passed it to their descendants.
NOT ALL. In ideal conditions, effective CLTCL1 gene were to spread to all of humanity. But, unfortunately, this did not happen – people who do not have this gene, much more likely to suffer from diabetes. May allow scientists, we are only in the middle of the evolutionary process, mankind has thousands of years of adapting to a relatively new diet.
According to the materials of the Economist