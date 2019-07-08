Food terminal Ontario will remain in place (PHOTO)

The provincial government said that the food terminal Ontario will not change its current location in Etobicoke.

Food terminal located on the Queensway near Park Lawn Road and employs close to 5,000 people.

“The location of the food terminal today is an important part of what makes it so successful,” said agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman in an interview on Breakfast Television on Monday.

But he added that the government is considering options to improve it.

“We are not going to move to and we will work on its modernization, providing it with more modern equipment and technologies,” the Minister said.

He also said that the agricultural part of the object has not been updated for many years.

The provincial government has considered various options in relation to food terminal. Among them was the change of its location with the aim to give this land plot necessary for the city residential properties.

Hardeman said still continuing to study the issue of improving the functionality of the terminal.

Recall that in may, farmers and food retailers expressed their concerns about the uncertain future of the terminal.

The canadian Federation of independent prozritelev said that if the terminal will move, will increase transportation costs which will adversely affect the price of the products.