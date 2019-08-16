Foods for healthy teeth
The health of teeth also depends on whether you get all the necessary vitamins and minerals. They help ensure optimal protection of the oral cavity.
As we know dental health is not only health and care, but also proper nutrition. And speech here goes not only about the harmful sweet, but also useful products. Indeed, there are products, or rather their contained trace elements that can maintain healthy teeth and mouth.
So, first of all should pay attention to products containing calcium. If there is a deficiency, the teeth are destroyed. That is why it is extremely important that the daily diet present foods with high calcium content. Cheese, eggs, milk, meat, cabbage and so on.
No less important for teeth phosphorus – it makes them white. Contains a lot of phosphorus in red meat and fish, buckwheat, beans and dairy products. Necessary for healthy teeth and magnesium. The lack of it makes teeth sensitive to hot or cold. It contains a lot in the dried fruit, zucchini, beets, potatoes, and various legumes.
It is important to pay attention to the foods containing vitamin PP. Bleeding gums — the first sign of deficiency in this vitamin. It contains in excess in Turkey, nuts, beef and saltwater fish.