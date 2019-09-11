Foods rich in omega acids, helps fight cancer and heart disease
Many of you know or have heard about the benefits of fatty acids for health. But it is important to understand what products are best to.
There are three types of omegas: 3, 6 and 9. They are all very important and useful for humans, but very different from each other.
- Omega-3
It is understood that omega-3 fatty acids our body can produce itself can not. These benefits come only with food.
Scientists there are three types of omega-3 (alpha-linolenic, eicosapentaenoic and docosahexaenoic acids). The last two are very abundant in fish (salmon, mackerel, herring). Eicosapentaenoic acid is a powerful anti-inflammatory agent. Proven its role in the prevention of cancer, rheumatism and fatal heart disease. Docosahexaenoic acid is beneficial for normal brain function. Experts have determined that to obtain omega-3 acids in the right amount of two servings of fatty fish weekly.
- Omega-6
Omega-6 is also not produced in the body. This useful acid can be found in vegetable oil (soybean, corn, safflower, sesame, peanut). However, there is an important caveat. Omega-6 is useful, but not in excess. If it needs more, it leads to inflammatory processes in the body. Omega-6 helps prevent diabetes, arthritis, multiple sclerosis and skin diseases. It also plays an important role in the treatment of these diseases.
- Omega-9
This kind of fatty acids is considered to be less important for humans than the other omega. Enough to use in very modest amounts. However, the benefits of omega-9 well. Recent studies have shown that these fats help to reduce cholesterol, help fight diabetes, heart disease and blood vessels. Therefore, can not be neglected. Omega-9 rich olive, sunflower and canola oils, avocado, almonds.