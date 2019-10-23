Foods that contain the most antioxidants
Antioxidants this kind of “second line of defense” of our body. And it is very important that with food received enough antioxidants.
There is a huge amount of antioxidants, their different types are contained in various vegetables, fruits, nuts and other plant products. But not only them – antioxidants rich, such as dairy products. Quite difficult to remember all kinds of antioxidants and where they are. So we will talk about the products – Champions, which contains the most variety of antioxidants.
As shown by a study in which scientists studied the diets of centenarians, eating large amounts of foods high in antioxidants helps to live longer. Among the favorite foods of the centenarians were: green tea, dates, sea buckthorn, dairy products, blueberries, tomatoes. All these products are very useful.
When choosing the healthiest vegetables you can refer to their color – most of the antioxidants in vegetables orange shades. But also they are rich: cabbage, eggplant, beets, zucchini, red onion, tomatoes. The menu should include lentils, young peas and red beans. Be sure to eat greens and lettuce – they are also rich in antioxidants.
As for berries, they are rich in antioxidants you can eat those that you like. Fruit most useful citrus fruits, grapes, figs, plum, apricot, peach, pineapple.