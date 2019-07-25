Foods that help with joint pain
American scientists conducted a scientific study, which concluded that joint pain will help to eliminate foods rich in fiber. In addition to the list of such healthy food got the grapefruit and olive oil.
It is considered that diseases of the joints come with age, but in the last few years, scientists are increasingly coming to the conclusion that diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis were significantly younger. Joints become inflamed for a variety of reasons, including as a result of poor lifestyle, high stress and under the influence of other factors. The specialists noticed that arthritis can ease some of the products. American scientists conducted an experiment, which involved around 6,000 citizens. For a long time one group of volunteers was accepted in food products that are rich in fiber, and the other half of the participants almost never used such food. The study found that in the first group the risks of developing inflammatory diseases of the joints decreased by 61%. Scientists came to the conclusion that eating large amounts of fiber to help reduce weight, which affects the condition of the joints, and generally cleanses the body. In addition, it was found that such products, reducing toxicity, have a positive effect on bacteria in the gut.
Especially, the scientists noted olive oil and grapefruit. In the first case, the anti-inflammatory effect of omega-3 fatty acids. They help to reduce swelling and pain that occurs in diseases of the joints. In addition, the experts noted that olive oil is oleocanthal that have powerful anti-inflammatory effect. As for the grapefruit, it contains a large number of joints, relieving inflammation. These components are indispensable for people suffering from arthritis. Moreover, animal experiments confirmed that these compounds reduce wear of the cartilage. Reduces inflammation and ascorbic acid in the grapefruit in excess. It helps to produce collagen, which provides the necessary joint lubrication.