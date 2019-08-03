Foods that should be in power after 50 years
Experts in nutrition recommend to include in the diet after 50 years, the food sources of vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids and fiber.
Vitamin D. Research shows that adults with low vitamin D levels have twice higher risk of sudden death.
Sources of vitamin D: eggs (yolks), mushrooms, butter, cheese, cottage cheese, seafood, fish oil.
Calcium. After 50 years, bone density decreases more rapidly. Among women after the age of 50, almost a third are victims of broken bones. To maintain bone mass, nutrition is essential to incorporate foods with calcium.
Here’s his sources: dairy products, dark green leafy vegetables, beans and lentils, nuts, dried figs.
Probiotics. Eating foods with probiotics has many advantages – it helps to strengthen the immune system, reduce levels of “bad” cholesterol, protects against diseases of the gums, and the weight gain that becomes an actual problem at the age of 50.
Sources of probiotics is kefir, yogurt, kimchi and sauerkraut.
Omega-3 fatty acids. These supplements support healthy vision and brain improve the condition of hair and skin, useful for blood circulation and prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Finally, prevent depression and reduce inflammation.
Sources of omega-3 fatty acids: fatty fish, Flaxseed, walnuts.
Magnesium. Products with magnesium after the age of 50 years contribute to the maintenance of muscle, nerve functions, steady heart rhythm, healthy immune system. Thanks to their use reduces the risk of stroke, improve mechanisms of regulation of blood sugar levels, is aligned with blood pressure.
Sources of magnesium: leafy green vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains and products from them, pumpkin, bananas, dark chocolate.
Fiber. The presence of fiber in the diet supports healthy intestinal microflora and helps to prevent the accumulation of fat.
Sources of fiber: fruits, vegetables, beans and lentils, nuts, whole grains.