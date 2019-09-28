Foods to strengthen the immunity in autumn
How to prepare for the cold weather? Specialist called products to strengthen the immune system in the autumn which will help to deal with seasonal diseases.
Their advice shared by Viktor tutelian, nutritionist. The expert has recommended to use the gifts of summer and stock up on vitamins, eating more vegetables and vitamins grown this year. Need to purchase remaining products, and canned not to buy, it is better to leave in the spring. The specialist said the only way to obtain vitamins which will improve the stability of immunity to seasonal influences. In addition, he advised the citizens to stay fit.